Murderer who laughed and joked after killing ambulance worker Sheldon Flanighan is handed life sentence
News

Murderer who laughed and joked after killing ambulance worker Sheldon Flanighan is handed life sentence

Body-worn video footage captured Toby Kelly laughing and joking moments after learning of Mr Flanighan’s death (Image: Northumbria Police)

A MAN found guilty of murder after deliberately running over an off-duty ambulance worker has been handed a life sentence.

Toby Kelly was last week found guilty of the murder of Sheldon Flanighan and the attempted murder of Mr Flanighan's friend, Wayne Common.

At Newcastle Crown Court today, Kelly was told he will serve a minimum of 28 years in prison.

Speaking after the sentencing, DCI Dave Johnson of Northumbria Police revealed how 'despicable' Kelly had laughed and joked after learning of Mr Flanighan's death.

Denial

On April 1 this year, Mr Flanighan and Mr Common were at the Bay Horse in Cramlington, Northumberland, when they saw an altercation between Kelly and his associate Shannon Wooden.

After offering their assistance to Wooden, Kelly became angry and was asked to leave, along with Wooden and another man, David Fairclough.

The trio then got into Kelly's van and as Mr Flanighan and Mr Common left the premises, Kelly drove into them, inflicting catastrophic injuries, before cowardly leaving the area.

Mr Flanighan had come to the aid of Kelly's associate after she had gotten into an altercation with Kelly (Image: Northumbria Police)

Paramedics and officers attended but despite their best efforts, the 55-year-old father-of-two sadly died at the scene.

Mr Common was taken to hospital and has been left with long-term injuries.

Kelly was later arrested and charged with Mr Flanighan's murder and the attempted murder of Mr Common, which he denied.

However, during the trial at Newcastle Crown Court, jurors heard damning evidence of his shocking behaviour.

They were also shown body-worn video footage of him laughing and joking moments after learning of Mr Flanighan's death.

Midway through the hearing, Kelly attempted to enter a plea of manslaughter but was last week found guilty of murder and attempted murder.

'Joking and lying'

"Kelly behaved in a despicable manner that night," said DCI Johnston following today's sentencing.

"The jury heard details of his aggression towards Wooden inside the bar, before he chose to drive into Sheldon and Wayne.

"Even when we arrested him for causing Sheldon's death, our body-worn video footage captured him joking and lying to officers about who the driver was.

"I am pleased that Kelly has a long prison term ahead of him.

Kelly will spent at least 28 years in prison (Image: Northumbria Police)

"I hope he uses the opportunity to seriously think about all the unnecessary pain and suffering he has caused due to his inexcusable anger."

Kelly, of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth, must serve a minimum term of 28 years for Mr Flanighan's murder and 13 years and 149 days for the attempted murder of Mr Common.

The sentences will be served concurrently.

He will also be banned from driving for three years following his release from prison.

Wooden and Fairclough were also arrested and charged but the case against them was later dropped and no further action taken.

See More: Northumberland, Northumbria Police

Related

'Utterly broken': Family of ambulance worker Sheldon Flanighan speak out after killer found guilty of murder
News 3 days ago

'Utterly broken': Family of ambulance worker Sheldon Flanighan speak out after killer found guilty of murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Family's tribute to 'larger than life' ambulance worker Sheldon Flanighan, who was killed outside pub
News 7 months ago

Family's tribute to 'larger than life' ambulance worker Sheldon Flanighan, who was killed outside pub

By: Gerard Donaghy

Council to investigate after town struck by mysterious humming noise
News 36 minutes ago

Council to investigate after town struck by mysterious humming noise

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Tougher laws introduced for monitoring sex offenders in Ireland
News 1 day ago

Tougher laws introduced for monitoring sex offenders in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Police equip domestic abuse victims with safety alarms and motion detectors at home
News 1 day ago

Police equip domestic abuse victims with safety alarms and motion detectors at home

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes paid following death of popular Irish Country singer Kevin Prendergast
News 1 day ago

Tributes paid following death of popular Irish Country singer Kevin Prendergast

By: Fiona Audley

Iconic Irish chef Darina Allen receives lifetime achievement award
News 1 day ago

Iconic Irish chef Darina Allen receives lifetime achievement award

By: Fiona Audley

Financial aid for homeowners in Ireland following ‘serious disruption’ caused by Storm Debi
News 1 day ago

Financial aid for homeowners in Ireland following ‘serious disruption’ caused by Storm Debi

By: Fiona Audley