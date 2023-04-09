Family's tribute to 'larger than life' ambulance worker Sheldon Flanighan, who was killed outside pub

THE FAMILY of ambulance worker Sheldon Flanighan, who died after being struck by a van outside a Northumberland pub, have paid tribute to him.

Mr Flanighan, 55, from Northumberland, England, was fatally injured in the incident outside the Bay Horse pub in Cramlington on Saturday, April 1.

A second man who was struck by the van, understood to be a friend of Mr Flanighan's, remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Three men have since been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Earlier this week, Mr Flanighan's employers at the North East Ambulance Service paid tribute to their 'much-loved colleague'.

Now, his family have released a statement honouring the 'dedicated father and whole-hearted community man'.

'A heart that saw good in everyone'

"A dearly loved father to Calvin and Joe, a beloved son to Eleanor and Brian, and an adored brother to Julia and Sharon," read the family's tribute.

"Sheldon came with a character larger than life, a smile and laughter that lit up the room, and a heart that saw the good in everyone.

"This personality endeared Sheldon to our family, his ambulance service colleagues, the golfing community, and his life-long friends from Northumberland and the wider North East.

"His devotion to his sons, his close family and life-long friends, together with his total commitment and duty to the North East Ambulance service, strongly reflects the dedicated father and whole-hearted community man that Sheldon was.

"For those who knew Sheldon, it feels impossible to imagine life without him. We are all united in mourning.

"Sheldon touched the lives of many, once met, never forgotten and we are richer for knowing him.

"His legacy will live on through us all."

Enquiries ongoing

Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth, David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Kelly has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The three appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video-link on Wednesday where they spoke only to confirm their names.

A plea hearing is expected to take place on Tuesday, May 2.

Despite the charges, Northumbria Police have stressed that enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log NP-20230401-1194.