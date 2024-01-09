Neo-Nazi podcasters who urged listeners to commit violent acts jailed for terrorism offences

TWO men who used a podcast series to encourage listeners to commit violent acts against ethnic minorities have been jailed for a combined total of 15 years.

Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 36, and Christoper Gibbons, 40, came under investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command for using a podcast to air their homophobic, racist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and misogynistic views.

The duo, who both live in London, produced 21 episodes of the podcast, which had nearly 1,000 subscribers, and had been viewed more than 152,000 times.

On some occasions they encouraged listeners to commit acts of terrorist violence.

After being identified by Met Police officers, an investigation found that Gibbons had also created an online library containing more than 500 videos of extreme right-wing-related speeches and propaganda documents.

Met detectives subsequently arrested the men in May 2021 and in August 2021 charged them with a number of terrorism offences.

The men were convicted of all the charges against them following a trial at Kingston Crown Court which concluded on Friday, 7 July, 2023.

This month they were sentenced at the same court.

On January 5 Gibbons was sentenced to eight years in prison for eight counts of encouraging acts of terrorism and two counts of dissemination of terrorist publications.

Patten-Walsh was sentenced to seven years in prison for eight counts of encouraging acts of terrorism.

Both will also be subject to a 15-year-long Part 4 notification order and serve three years on licence when they are released, to reduce their ability to cause further harm.

Leader of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, Commander Dominic Murphy, said: “The material that Gibbons and Patten-Walsh shared is exactly the kind that has the potential to draw vulnerable people – particularly young people – into terrorism.

“We are determined to identify and hold to account individuals pushing this material.”

He added: “In this case, officers reviewed hours-upon-hours of material to present a compelling case.

“I hope this case and today’s sentencing sends a clear message that there are serious consequences for those who share terrorist material or encourage others to become involved in terrorism.”