New average speed cameras go live in Ireland this week – with fine and penalty points for offenders
News

TWO new average speed cameras installed at accident blackspots on Irish roads will go live this week.

Installed earlier this month, the cameras on the N5 and the N3, will go operational this Friday, October 25, it was confirmed today.

One camera is in place between Kilduff and BIllis, Cavan on the N3, while the other has been installed between Lislackagh and Cuilmore in Swinford on the N5.

From noon on Friday, vehicles detected driving in excess of the 100km/h posted speed limit “will be subject to prosecution” Gardai confirmed in a statement.

Offenders will receive a fixed charge notice, with a €160 fine and three penalty points on their driving licence.

“Speed is a significant contributor to road deaths and a cause in 30 per cent of fatal collisions,” a Garda spokesperson said in a statement regarding the new camereas.

“International experience shows that safety cameras lead to a reduction in speed by drivers,” they added.

“Infrastructure and technology for two average safety camera systems have been installed on the N3 (Cavan) and N5 (Mayo) - with the average safety camera sites chosen because they meet the criteria as being high collision sites with numerous road traffic collisions, involving injury, serious injury and fatalities.”

Nine static speed cameras are also due to be installed on roads across the country, as part of the force’s initiative to reduce accidents on Ireland’s roads.

