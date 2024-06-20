New workshop series offers insights from top Irish film and television industry talents

PROFESSIONALS from across the film and television industry will take part in a new series of workshops to share their experiences and their career paths.

Irish Film & TV UK (IFTUK) has announced a new partnership with London’s Century Club which will see them producing the monthly industry workshops, titled Masters at Work.

Irish Radio 4 Presenter Peter Curran, who is IFTUK’s Director of Production & Broadcasting, will host the monthly workshop with an industry leader at the Century Club in London’s Soho.

“These events will feature a range of industry professionals including writers, directors, actors, composers, cinematographers, agents, and producers, all sharing their experiences on everything from major Hollywood franchises to independent passion projects,” an IFTUK spokesperson said this week.

A pilot workshop held in April saw Curran meet Adam Gee, an Emmy and 6-time BAFTA winning producer and commissioning editor.

Gee's most recent scripted project is a futuristic drama on which his fellow producers were Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

“The positive reaction to Masters at Work has been fantastic and we are delighted that Peter will be chatting to a whole range of impressive leading experts in their field, making the workshops inclusive and diverse,” IFTUK Chair, Carey Fitzgerald said.

The workshops, which are ticketed but free to attend, will kick off on June 28, with Curran meeting Irish composer David Arnold - whose credits include scoring five James Bond films as well as acclaimed scores for Stargate, Independence Day, Zoolander, and the tv series’ Sherlock and Good Omens.

During his impressive career, Arnold has collaborated with a range of international artists, including Björk, Shirley Bassey and Massive Attack.

IFTUK has also announced the appointment of Nicola A Waddell as its Director of Sponsorship this week.

Waddell, who has produced and directed feature length specials, documentaries, studio talk shows and factual entertainment series, is currently developing a drama slate in association with HTM, Northern Ireland Screen and a US streamer.

In her downtime Waddell mentors for Women Breaking Barriers (NI), two junior television production mentees and volunteers with The Mix (mental health charity for young people).

“The board is thrilled to welcome Nicola A Waddell, whose expertise compliments that of the rest of the Board, which includes Film & TV production, distribution, exhibition, festivals, PR & Events,” Ms Fitzgerald added.