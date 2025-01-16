Newly appointed director ‘delighted’ to lead on fundraising for Irish Film and TV UK

MARK COSTELLO has been announced as the newest board member at Irish Film & TV UK (IFTUK).

The Dubliner, who was previously part of IFTUK’s Advisory Group and served as a jury member for the Best Feature Documentary category at the 2024 Irish Film Awards, will lead on fundraising and sponsorship for the London-based cultural organisation.

"I am delighted to join the board of IFTUK and to play a role in supporting its mission of promoting Irish film and culture in the UK,” Costello said following the announcement.

“IFTUK does incredible work championing Irish talent and connecting communities through storytelling, and I’m excited to contribute to its growth and continued success,” he added.

A graduate of Trinity College Dublin, Costello later qualified as a corporate and commercial solicitor at a leading law firm in Dublin.

He currently works as legal counsel at Sony Pictures in London.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark to the board of IFTUK and know his expertise and contacts will be an important and integral addition to the well-rounded IFTUK Board,” IFTUK Chair Carey Fitzgerald said.

“Although as a board we are laser-focused on good governance, legal and financial stability, our board Members are all experts in their field of film and TV and Irish Culture. Mark’s experience and contacts add to this perfectly.”

IFTUK has also recently appointed an Advisory Group, whose members support the board and the delivery team.

Members include Derry-born journalist and multimedia producer Mary Carson as well as digital producer, podcaster and presenter Michael Sheridan and Kevin Law, who has been involved in international Film and TV sales and acquisitions for two decades.

“The IFTUK Advisory Group is new to the organisation and the members' broad industry experience and expertise complement each other and are a great addition to the IFTUK Team as a whole,” Ms Fitzgerald said.

“We have great plans for 2025, which will be an exciting year for IFTUK and Irish Film Culture as a whole.”