Newborn baby injured in tragic incident at Cork maternity hospital dies

A NEWBORN baby that suffered serious injuries in a bizarre and tragic accident at Cork University Maternity Hospital has died.

On Monday, the 36-year-old mother of the child was found dead on the floor of her hospital room lying on top of her newborn.

Despite efforts to stablilise the young child’s condition, the newborn passed away shortly after 7pm on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the South South West Hospital Group said: “South South West Hospital Group wishes to confirm that a baby boy passed away at Cork University Maternity Hospital last evening.

"The mother of the four-day old infant died at the hospital on Monday morning.

"As with all unexplained deaths a full medical investigation was immediately initiated. This investigation is currently underway at CUMH.”

The circumstances surrounding the mother-of-three’s death remain a mystery. Hospital staff had checked on her earlier that day and had found no issues.

Just a few short hours later, however, she was found unresponsive on the floor with an investigation into her death now underway.

The hospital expressed its deepest sympathies to the family of the mother and young child, whom they have offered support to at this difficult time.