NI Secretary shows off organ donor card as he confirms continued support for Dáithí’s Law

NORTHERN Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn showed Dáithí Mac Gabhann his organ donor card as he confirmed the Government’s continued commitment to the law created in the young campaigner’s name.

Eight-year-old Dáithí, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, has been awaiting a heart transplant since January 2018.

Through the Donate4Dáithí campaign, he and his Belfast-based family successfully campaigned to change the law around organ donation in Northern Ireland to a soft opt-out system.

Named in his honour, Dáithí's Law came into effect on June 1, 2023.

Yesterday Dáithí and his dad Máirtín Mac Gabhann met with Mr Benn to “keep organ donation firmly on the political agenda in the North”.

Mr Mac Gabhann told the Irish Post that the meeting went "really well”.

“He had a lovely way with Dáithí, and we felt listened to, which is very important when you’re going through something we are,” he explained.

“The aim [of the meeting] was to secure his support for organ donation going forward — and we achieved that,” he added.

“We raised our concerns about the Department of Health pausing public awareness campaigns, and although it’s a devolved issue, he was very interested to hear about it as organ donation is considered a UK-wide issue.”

During the meeting Mr Benn showed young Dáithí his own organ donor card, which he has held for 25 years.

“He showed Dáithí his 25-year-old organ donor card and told us he remembered that incredible day in Westminster when Dáithí’s Law passed — saying he couldn’t recall a more inspirational moment in the House of Commons,” Mr Mac Gabhann said, adding: “That meant a lot.”

He added: “It was a really pleasant meeting.

“We wanted the Secretary of State to know what’s happening — and more importantly, that we are still fighting hard around the issue of organ donation.

“He listened, he engaged, and he showed support. We are looking forward to seeing how the relationship develops.”

While in the NI Secretary's company Dáithí used the opportunity to make some additional requests, his dad confirmed.

"[Mr Benn] told Dáithí he remembered him from Westminster and said the day Dáithí’s Law passed was one of the most inspiring he’s seen in the Commons," he said.

"There was even a bit of craic around football, and Dáithí made sure to ask for WrestleMania to come to the UK or Ireland — so Triple H can expect a letter from Hilary Benn any day now!”

Last year Mr Mac Gabhann was recognised in the King's Birthday Honours List. He was awarded an MBE for services to organ donation in Northern Ireland.