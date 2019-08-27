Nicky Byrne shares hilarious first ever picture of Westlife

NICKY BYRNE risked the ire of his old Westlife bandmates after posting an embarrassing picture of the group from more than 20 years ago.

It marked a special moment in history as the first to feature all five members of the multi-platinum-selling Irish pop act.

"Taken in June 1998 across the road from the Pod nightclub during our lunch break from rehearsals,” the caption reads.

A hilarious throwback to a time of decidedly different fashion trends, Byrne and fellow members Shane Filan, Markus Feehily, Kian Egan and Brian McFadden couldn’t look more 90s if they tried.

Some very white trousers, a DKNY hoodie, a dark denim jacket and curtained hair all feature in the brilliantly naff picture.

The throwback image has gone down a storm with fans.

"Omg you all look fabulous," wrote one.

"Haha back in the days when there were four blondes in Westlife,” another said.

"The beginning of an era," a third added.

In any case, the band have come a long way since the photo was taken.

The first act to achieve seven consecutive number-one singles in the UK, Westlife has been certified for 12 million albums and 8.4 million singles in the UK.

They are also currently ranked twenty-fourth with the most number-one albums of all time.

It’s fair to say things worked out quite well.