Two-day high temperature weather warning issued as heatwave continues across Ireland

A STATUS yellow weather alert has been issued for Ireland as the heatwave which arrived this week continues.

Met Éireann has forecasted temperatures as high at 28c today in some parts of the country, with the forecast confirming “very warm and humid weather on Thursday and Friday” of this week.

The warning adds that people in Ireland can expect “daytime temperatures in excess of 27 degrees in many areas away from coasts with night time temperatures not falling below 15 degrees” over the coming days.

Ireland’s meteorological office has urged the public to be vigilant as such high temperatures can lead to “heat stress, uncomfortable sleeping conditions and the risk of water related incidents”.

People across the country have been enjoying the unseasonable high temperatues this week, with many flocking to the coast to cool off in the sea.

Noting the increased footfall on Irish beaches - and activity in the water - Water Safety Ireland has advised swimmers how to say safe in the water during the hot spell.

“Warm weather does not mean warm water,” they said in a statement.

“While the weather has improved, water temperatures are still cold which can result in the rapid cooling of muscles.

“Swim within your depth and be mindful that any cooling of the muscles can make it more difficult to swim safely. “