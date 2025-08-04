Speeding 'epidemic' in Northern Ireland prompts calls for higher fines by PSNI

NORTHERN IRELAND is grappling with what police describe as a speeding crisis on its roads.

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has raised alarm over a surge in speeding violations, calling the situation an “epidemic.”

In 2024 over 84,000 drivers were caught speeding by mobile enforcement vans, which is the highest annual figure since the system was introduced.

“We’re seeing rising numbers despite having the same number of vans on the road,” Donaldson said. “If this trend continues, 2025 will surpass even this year’s record detections.”

Speed enforcement is carried out through the Northern Ireland Road Safety Partnership, which includes the PSNI, the Department for Infrastructure, the Department of Justice, and the Courts Service.

The partnership operates a combination of fixed and mobile speed cameras, as well as handheld laser devices used by officers.

On average, around 100,000 speeding offences are recorded annually in Northern Ireland.

A large portion of these are captured by a fleet of 12 mobile camera vans.

Donaldson expressed concern that Northern Ireland’s standard speeding fine, currently set at £60, is significantly lower than penalties in neighbouring regions.

Drivers caught speeding in Britain typically face a £100 fine, while those in the Republic of Ireland are fined €160.

“We’re out of step with the rest of the UK and Ireland,” he said. “It’s not about revenue, it’s about fairness and deterrence. The consequences of speeding here are just not serious enough.”

He suggested a tiered penalty system could be introduced, where repeat offenders face increased fines and penalty points.

“You might get a £60 fine and three points the first time, but if you’re caught again, it could rise to £120 and six points,” he said.

However, Donaldson emphasised that enforcement alone won’t solve the problem.

He believes the real solution lies in shifting public perception of speeding, much like what happened with seatbelt use and drink driving in previous decades.

“People used to think nothing of driving without seatbelts or getting behind the wheel after a few drinks,” he said.

“Public attitudes changed, and so did behaviour. We need the same transformation when it comes to speeding.”

A particular concern is rural roads, which account for around three-quarters of all road fatalities in Northern Ireland.

Enforcement in these areas is more difficult due to safety issues around deploying camera vans on narrow or curved roads.

Donaldson said new technology may be key to tackling this issue, especially tools that can monitor speed without requiring a visible camera presence.

“We’re looking into whether there's tech that can do the job safely, without having to park a van in a risky spot,” he said.

While discussions are ongoing with the Department for Infrastructure regarding possible changes to penalty structures, no formal decisions have yet been made.

Still, the message from police is clear: speeding is not just a minor offence.

“People need to understand that speeding isn’t harmless,” Donaldson said. “If we don’t change the mindset, we’ll keep losing lives unnecessarily on our roads.”