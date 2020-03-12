Old Boris Johnson quote on how 'Jaws' mayor is 'a hero' resurfaces amid coronavirus crisis
News

Old Boris Johnson quote on how 'Jaws' mayor is 'a hero' resurfaces amid coronavirus crisis

AN OLD quote from Boris Johnson in which he praised the Mayor in the film 'Jaws' for keeping the beaches open despite regular shark attacks has resurfaced amid worries that the UK is not doing enough to combat the threat of coronavirus.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is today attending a special COBRA meeting in which it is expected that Britain will implement a new 'delay' stage regarding the coronavirus, which could include measures such as social distancing and people urged to work from home.

However, with Italy in complete lockdown, the US implementing travel bans and Ireland closing all schools, colleges and gatherings over 100 people, Mr Johnson has faced criticism for not implementing similar measures, with the Cheltenham races entering its third day and no word on a decision to postpone London's St Patrick's Day parade due to take place this Sunday.

Advertisement

The mounting criticism has been accompanied by an old quote from Mr Johnson from 2006, in which he said that the fictional Mayor Vaughn from the Stephen Spielberg movie Jaws was a 'hero'.

An MP at the time, Mr Johnson told an audience at Lloyd's in London that "The real hero of Jaws is the mayor".

"A gigantic fish is eating all your constituents and he decides to keep the beaches open.

"OK, in that instance he was actually wrong. But in principle, we need more politicians like the mayor-- we are often the only obstacle against all the nonsense which is really a massive conspiracy against the taxpayer".

Mr Johnson is expected to brief the public on the results of the COBRA meeting, which is currently taking place, later this afternoon.

Advertisement

 

 

See More: Boris Johnson, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Jaws

Related

Boris Johnson's bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland could become ‘tunnel in the Irish Sea’
News 6 days ago

Boris Johnson's bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland could become ‘tunnel in the Irish Sea’

By: Jack Beresford

Plans for bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland under threat due to environmental concerns
News 1 week ago

Plans for bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland under threat due to environmental concerns

By: Rachael O'Connor

Boris Johnson's Brexit team 'seeking to evade Irish Sea checks on goods'
News 2 weeks ago

Boris Johnson's Brexit team 'seeking to evade Irish Sea checks on goods'

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Green Party propose forming temporary 'crisis government' to tackle coronavirus
News 42 minutes ago

Green Party propose forming temporary 'crisis government' to tackle coronavirus

By: Harry Brent

Dublin school pays tribute to special needs teacher who died after being hit by getaway car
News 1 hour ago

Dublin school pays tribute to special needs teacher who died after being hit by getaway car

By: Harry Brent

Catholic Bishops issued guidance on funerals, confirmations, baptisms and collection baskets
News 1 hour ago

Catholic Bishops issued guidance on funerals, confirmations, baptisms and collection baskets

By: Jack Beresford

WATCH: Irish trad session breaks out in park in Yoyogi Park, Tokyo
News 2 hours ago

WATCH: Irish trad session breaks out in park in Yoyogi Park, Tokyo

By: Rachael O'Connor

Annual White House shamrock handover cancelled
News 4 hours ago

Annual White House shamrock handover cancelled

By: Jack Beresford