Man wakes up to find BORIS JOHNSON in his home as part of police raid
News

Man wakes up to find BORIS JOHNSON in his home as part of police raid

A VIDEO is currently doing the rounds on social media which appear to show Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking part in a police raid and being filmed by a man in the property.

The video was posted to Snapchat, with screen recordings soon being shared on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Bro, how the f*** did I get raided and Boris Johnson's there," a man says to camera in the video.

The direction of the camera then flips to show the Prime Minister inside the premises in what appears to be a protective vest, along with other officers.

"Wagwan Boris," the man holding the phone says, which is a form of saying "what's going on" in Jamaican slang.

"Good morning, how are you doing?" Mr Johnson appears to say in response.

No arrests were made during the raid.

The man later told the Independent that he "thought he was dreaming" after waking up to find Mr Johnson in his flat, surrounded by police officers.

Splinter Sales, who described himself as a hip-hop rapper, said he woke up to shouts of "police" outside the property in West Norwood, southeast London.

Mr Johnson joined the police for the raid ahead of his resignation next week.

He has been taking part in a number of visits across the UK, which has been dubbed a farewell tour.

The outgoing prime minister used the opportunity to stress his record on tackling crime.

See More: Boris Johnson, London

Related

Taoiseach, Sinn Féin and DUP react to resignation announcement from Boris Johnson
News 1 month ago

Taoiseach, Sinn Féin and DUP react to resignation announcement from Boris Johnson

By: Connell McHugh

Shailesh Vara appointed Northern Ireland Secretary following Johnson resignation announcement
News 1 month ago

Shailesh Vara appointed Northern Ireland Secretary following Johnson resignation announcement

By: Connell McHugh

Boris Johnson to resign later today
News 1 month ago

Boris Johnson to resign later today

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

No charges yet in Sussex holiday camp killing
News 17 hours ago

No charges yet in Sussex holiday camp killing

By: Grainne Conroy

Shamrock Rovers have recievied a huge fine from UEFA for incidents in relation to a Champions League game
Sport 19 hours ago

Shamrock Rovers have recievied a huge fine from UEFA for incidents in relation to a Champions League game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The Irish phrases, meaning and history behind the 32 county names in Ireland
Life & Style 19 hours ago

The Irish phrases, meaning and history behind the 32 county names in Ireland

By: Irish Post

Gabriel Byrne returning to Broadway with one-man show
Entertainment 20 hours ago

Gabriel Byrne returning to Broadway with one-man show

By: Irish Post

The best reactions to Gavin Bazunu's performance against Chelsea
Sport 20 hours ago

The best reactions to Gavin Bazunu's performance against Chelsea

By: Conor O'Donoghue