Older brother of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating dies in collision in Co. Mayo

THE OLDER brother of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating has died in a collision in Co. Mayo.

Ciaran Keating has been named locally as the man who passed away in the incident, which occurred at around 3.35pm on Saturday on the N5 at Ballymiles near Swinford.

It is believed Mr Keating and his wife had been travelling to watch their son Ruairi Keating play for Cork City in their evening League of Ireland game at Sligo Rovers.

In a statement, Cork City said they were 'deeply saddened' by the news.

On Saturday, gardaí revealed that a man in his 50s had died in a two-car collision.

A man who was driving the second car was taken to Mayo University Hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A female passenger in Mr Keating's car, believed to be his wife Ann Marie, and a male passenger in the second car were treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

'Deepest sympathies'

In a statement on their website, Cork City offered their condolences to the family of 28-year-old Ruairi, who has been with the club since December 2021.

"All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating," it read.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time.

"We ask that the family's privacy be respected at this difficult time.

"Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course.

"May he rest in peace."

In a social media post, the League of Ireland also offered its condolences to the player.

"The League of Ireland is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Ruairí Keating's father Ciaran," the organisation tweeted.

"We would like to send our condolences to Ruairí and his family and all at Cork City FC at this very difficult time.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Ciaran was the eldest and Ronan the youngest of five children born to Gerry and Marie Keating.

Between them was a sister, Linda, and two other brothers, Gerard and Gary.

Following Marie Keating's death from cancer in February 1998, the five siblings and their father set up the Marie Keating Foundation in her memory.

The charity continues to provide advice and support for those diagnosed with cancer, as well we raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer to help detect and prevent the disease.

Ciaran originally emigrated to New York but later returned to Ireland and eventually relocated from Dublin to Mayo with his family.

His and Ann Marie's oldest son, Conall, is an actor who has appeared in Fair City and Rebellion.

Gardaí have urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Swinford Garda Station on (094) 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.