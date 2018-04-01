One dead and two seriously injured in single vehicle crash in Ireland
News

A MAN has died following a single-vehicle crash in Ennis, Co. Clare.

The 18-year-old passenger died when the car he was travelling in collided with a wall at Woodstock outside Ennis at around 4.20am.

The 19-year-old male driver and a 21-year-old male passenger were seriously injured.

They have been taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The road remains closed while gardaí carry out a forensic investigation.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Ennis Garda Station on 065 - 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

