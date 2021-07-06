Open for business - new Irish diplomatic mission launched in England

IRELAND’S newest diplomatic mission, the Consulate General of Ireland for the North of England, has begun work in Manchester.

Opened on July 1, the new office will “strengthen political, commercial, community, and cultural ties between Ireland and the North of England” a spokesperson for Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs told The Irish Post.

“Its establishment also demonstrates the Irish Government’s commitment to strengthening the British–Irish relationship following the UK’s departure from the European Union,” they added.

The new Consulate General will be responsible for representing Irish interests in the northeast, the northwest, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

Irish Ambassador to Great Britain, Adrian O’Neill, who attended the opening, said: “I am delighted that the new Consulate General of Ireland for the North of England is now operational in Manchester.

“I warmly welcome Consul General Sarah Mangan and Vice Consul General Carina O’Brien as the newest members of Team Ireland in Great Britain.”

He added: “The relationship between Ireland and the North of England region has deep roots in history but is also very contemporary in the vibrancy of links across the Irish Sea.

“These connections encompass the realms of business, education, culture, sport and, above all, community.

“The new Consulate General will play a crucial role in maintaining and deepening this rich and multi-faceted relationship, and to advancing and promoting Irish interests across the North of England.”

Currently located in temporary offices in central Manchester, the Consulate will work alongside and in partnership with the city’s branch of Enterprise Ireland - which was established in April 2019 to support the growth of Irish businesses and trade.

The new mission will be led by Consul General Sarah Mangan, who said at the opening: “I am very honoured and greatly privileged to be appointed as Ireland’s first Consul General to the North of England.

“The opening of a Consulate General in Manchester is a concrete example of the Irish Government’s enduring commitment to the British-Irish relationship, and to the Irish community in Britain, and Irish businesses operating here.”

She added: “Building on the work of the Irish Embassy in London, and in close cooperation with Enterprise Ireland and other State Agencies, the Consulate General team will work to promote Irish interests in the North of England.

“My team and I are greatly looking forward to getting to know the Irish community and friends of Ireland across the region in the coming months.”

Ms Mangan will be joined by Vice Consul Carina O’Brien at the Consulate General.

A formal opening ceremony for the new mission is due to take place later this year.

For further information or to contact the Consulate General click here or call 0161 638 8240.