Organ donation to become opt-out system in Ireland under proposed legislation
News

Organ donation to become opt-out system in Ireland under proposed legislation

Organ donation is to turn into an opt-out system under legislation being Brough forward by the Minister for Health today.

ORGAN DONATION is to be regarded as the norm, and those who do not wish to donate their organs will need to opt-out under legislation that has been proposed by the Minister for Health this morning.

Minister Stephen Donnelly this morning received government approval for the Human Tissue (Transplantation, Post-Mortem, Anatatomical Examination and Public Display) Bill which will, for the first time, provide a national legislative framework for operating donation and transplant services in Ireland.

The system will be a soft opt-out one of consent, whereby a person's organs will be donated upon their death unless, while alive, they have registered their wish not to become an organ donor after death.

Currently, decisions on organ donation are the responsibility of the next-of-kin and assumes that an individual has a desire to donate their organs after their death unless they make a statement of objection to donation.

Under the Bill, the next of kin will continue to be consulted before any action is taken, and the wishes of the deceased will be central to the decision.

It will also legislate for pathways for living organ donation and altruistic donation which it is believed will help to increase the donor pool in Ireland.

Practice and procedures for post-mortems in hospital settings will also be regulated, as will general conditions and regulations for anatomical examination and the public display of bodies after death.

There is currently no legislation governing the public display of bodies.

As a result, the State has no powers to investigate the provenance of bodies on public display and to intervene if required.

The Bill will require that a license be obtained for the public display of bodies after death.

"I am delighted to have secured government approval for the Human Tissue Bill," Minister Donnelly said.

"This is a significant piece of legislation that includes provisions around organ donation and transplantation, post-mortem practice and procedures in hospital settings, anatomical examination, and public display of bodies after death.

"Crucially, the Bill will embed in legislation the idea that consent is the defining principle across all these sensitive areas and will establish a regulatory framework for the conduct of these activities."

The Bill will be published in the coming days and is expected to be brought to the Oireachtas shortly thereafter.

See More: Minister For Health, Organ Donation, Stephen Donnelly

Related

Ireland on verge of another national lockdown as Minister for Health warns country is 'at tipping point'
News 2 years ago

Ireland on verge of another national lockdown as Minister for Health warns country is 'at tipping point'

By: Harry Brent

3,500 lives have been saved by social distancing measures since pandemic began - Simon Harris
News 2 years ago

3,500 lives have been saved by social distancing measures since pandemic began - Simon Harris

By: Rachael O'Connor

Health Minister Simon Harris says pubs won’t reopen until ‘a vaccine or an effective treatment’ is found
News 2 years ago

Health Minister Simon Harris says pubs won’t reopen until ‘a vaccine or an effective treatment’ is found

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

'Those nuns!': Martin Scorsese reveals he's a fan of Derry Girls
Entertainment 1 day ago

'Those nuns!': Martin Scorsese reveals he's a fan of Derry Girls

By: Connell McHugh

American burger chain announces plans to expand into Ireland
Business 1 day ago

American burger chain announces plans to expand into Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Bishop's Advent Mass appeal for information on the Disappeared to end 'cruel' suffering of families
News 1 day ago

Bishop's Advent Mass appeal for information on the Disappeared to end 'cruel' suffering of families

By: Gerard Donaghy

TV presenter Irwin claims contract was not renewed after revealing terminal cancer diagnosis
News 1 day ago

TV presenter Irwin claims contract was not renewed after revealing terminal cancer diagnosis

By: Gerard Donaghy

'One of the bravest women in Ireland': Tributes paid to Vicky Phelan as crowds gather to celebrate her life
News 1 day ago

'One of the bravest women in Ireland': Tributes paid to Vicky Phelan as crowds gather to celebrate her life

By: Gerard Donaghy