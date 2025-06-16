Organised crime suspected in livestock thefts in Northern Ireland

RECENT figures show that over 3,000 animals were reported stolen across Northern Ireland between 2019 and 2024.

There is now a prevailing theory that organised crime could be involved.

The vast majority of these thefts have been of livestock, particularly sheep and cattle, often from isolated rural areas like Causeway Coast and Glens.

With livestock prices continuing to rise, the incentives for criminals have grown exponentially.

Supt Johnston McDowell of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), who leads on rural and wildlife crime, stated that police have been collaborating with counterparts in the Republic of Ireland to address the issue, particularly where cross-border activity is suspected.

“Some of the cases clearly involve a high level of planning and resources, which suggests a link to organised crime,” he said.

This assessment is echoed by the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU).

Spokesperson John McCleneghan said, “When you see dozens of animals taken in one go, that’s not opportunistic—that’s crime in action.”

One such case took place in January 2024, when 50 lambs were stolen in a single night from a farm near Derry.

Farmer Dermot Mullan described the theft as a “well-planned operation” that left his family devastated.

“They must have had a large trailer and known exactly what they were doing,” he said. The financial loss—estimated at nearly £10,000—was only part of the toll.

“It’s affected our mental health too,” Mullan said, adding that his young sons had helped care for the lambs and felt the loss deeply.

Livestock theft is still an expensive and enduring problem in Northern Ireland, even though the total cost of rural crime decreased by 9% in 2024, according to insurer NFU Mutual.

The estimated cost of livestock theft in Britain and Northern Ireland last year was £3.4 million.

Farmers have been advised by the PSNI to take preventative actions, such as keeping security systems up to date, locking gates and buildings at night, and making sure all animals are microchipped or tagged.

A new law passed in 2024 has provided new legal tools to combat pet abduction, another type of animal theft, in the face of increased awareness of rural crime.

The Pet Abduction Act 2024 establishes specific offences for the theft of dogs and cats, recognising their legal status as more than just property.

The British government's Pet Theft Taskforce, which was established in response to a dramatic rise in pet thefts during the pandemic, made this law one of its main recommendations.

Historically, pet theft was prosecuted under general theft laws, which failed to acknowledge the emotional harm caused to owners or the welfare of the animals.

This was especially painful in cases involving working dogs such as gundogs, which can be worth thousands of pounds.

“Gundogs are not just tools; they are companions,” said a Countryside Alliance Ireland spokesperson, “To have one stolen is not just a financial loss—it’s deeply personal.”

The new law allows courts to weigh emotional and psychological harm alongside monetary value, with sentencing powers of up to five years in prison and fines.

While pet theft remains relatively low in Northern Ireland compared to Britain, the legislation has been welcomed as a strong deterrent.

As both livestock theft and pet theft continue to challenge rural communities, better legal protections are more important than ever in tackling the shadow of organised crime in the countryside.