Oscar-winning director Neil Jordan donates archive to National Library of Ireland

IRISH director Neil Jordan has donated a wealth of notes and research material from his film career to the National Library of Ireland.

Sligo-born Jordan won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for ‘The Crying Game’.

He also received international critical acclaim for Michael Collins, The Butcher Boy, Breakfast on Pluto and many more.

More than 123 archival boxes of material from Jordan’s career are set to go on display, including film and TV scripts, production files, storyboards, notebooks and personal correspondence with actors, musicians and political figures.

At an event announcing the donation, Jordan told RTE that he was “trilled” to be sharing the documents with the public.

The archive will be digitised and a public exhibition will take place in 2019.

Amongst them is a newspaper ad from September 1995 calling for 5,000 men to fill Bray’s Carlisle Grounds to recreate Bloody Sunday 1920, when the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Auxiliary Division killed 14 civilians at Croke Park.

The ad requests for men to wear old-fashioned dark jackets, shoes and trousers.

Also included is a letter from actor Christian Slater, thanking Mr Jordan for his part of Daniel Molloy in the film ‘Interview with the Vampire’.

It read “Although I wish the circumstances under which I was cast could have been different, playing the role of Malloy could not have been a more rewarding experience for me.

“It was an honour to work with a cast and crew of such tremendous talent. Thank you again, for the opportunity. I look forward to seeing the finished, brilliant product.”

River Phoenix was originally cast for the role, but died of a drug overdose a few weeks before filming started.

Director of the National Library of Ireland, Dr Sandra Collins, said: “The National Library of Ireland is committed to preserving the story of Ireland through literature, film, still image, born digital content and more.

“Neil Jordan has had an indelible impact on filmmaking at home and abroad, and we are delighted that he has chosen to donate his rich and diverse archive to the NLI.

“We look forward to making this generous donation accessible to fans, researchers and the next generation of Irish filmmakers.”