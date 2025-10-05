Over-70s in Ireland can now bring a companion on public transport for free

NEW measures announced by the Irish Government this week mean people over the age of 70 can now bring a companion on public transport for free.

The changes under the Free Travel Scheme apply to bus, rail, Local Link and the Luas, along with some services operated by private bus and ferry transport operators.

This measure is expected to benefit up to 525,000 Free Travel recipients aged 70 and over at a cost of €4.1m this year.

"The introduction of the free Public Services Companion Pass for individuals over 70 years of age represents a meaningful advancement in inclusive and sustainable mobility," said Minister for Transport, Darragh O'Brien.

"By enabling older citizens to travel with a companion at no additional cost, we are further supporting and encouraging the independent use of public transport options for all members of our communities.

"The rollout of this new initiative further complements efforts towards ensuring a fully accessible public transport system and delivers on our Programme for Government commitment to identify, research and coordinate delivery of behavioural change initiatives to support modal shift and reduce car dependency, focusing on wider societal benefits of the change."

Minister for Social Protection, Dara Calleary TD, added: "This measure is expected to benefit up to 525,000 people aged 70 and over and I hope it will give older people freedom of choice as well as greater independence and security when travelling for reasons such as medical appointments or to attend family, leisure or cultural activities."

The changes also allow for those under 70 who cannot travel alone for medical reasons to apply for free travel for a companion aged 16 or over.

The Free Travel Scheme is currently available to everyone aged 66 or over and to certain people under that age.

There are currently more than 1.1m people eligible for a Free Travel pass, with the figure rising to more than 1.9m when companion and spousal passes are included.

More information on the Free Travel Scheme is available by clicking here.