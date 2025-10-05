Woman arrested after man dies following assault in Co. Tipperary

A WOMAN has been arrested after a man died following an assault in Co. Tipperary.

The incident occurred at a property in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday night.

The woman, aged in her 20s, is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A statement from gardaí said they are 'investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man following a fatal assault' as they appealed for information.

"Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident in the town at approximately 11pm," read a statement.

"A male was found unresponsive in a domestic residence and was later pronounced deceased.

"A woman in her 20s has been arrested and is currently detained at a garda station in Tipperary under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"The body of the deceased remains at the scene, which is preserved for forensic examination.

"The coroner has been notified and the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist have been requested to assist in the investigation.

"A post-mortem examination will be scheduled.

"Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information on this incident to come forward."

Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.