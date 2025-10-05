Arrest made after man dies in Co. Wexford collision

GARDAÍ have made an arrest after a man died following a fatal road traffic collision in Co. Wexford in the early hours of this morning.

The incident, involving a passenger van and a jeep, occurred on the N25 at Ballykelly, near Drinagh, at approximately 1.10am today.

The driver of the van, a male in his 60s, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body was removed to the morgue at Wexford General Hospital, where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was brought to Wexford General Hospital to be treated for an injury that was not life-threatening.

"A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences under the Road Traffic Act and is currently detained at a garda station in Wexford under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984," read a garda statement.

"The road is closed and the scene is preserved pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them."

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N25 between 12.30am and 1.30am on Sunday, October 5, are asked to make the footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.