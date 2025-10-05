Oasis guitarist Bonehead takes break from reunion tour after cancer diagnosis

OASIS guitarist Bonehead has revealed he is taking a break from the band's current reunion tour after being diagnosed with prostrate cancer.

The second-generation Irishman — real name Paul Arthurs — has been performing as part of Oasis on their global tour since July, their first shows since splitting in 2009.

However, the 60-year-old, whose mother and father were from Co. Mayo and Northern Ireland respectively, has revealed he is taking a break following the band's latest shows at Wembley last month.

He will miss eight shows in Asia and Australia before teaming up with the band again for the final leg of the tour in South America next month.

Responding well to treatment

"Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer," revealed Bonehead in an Instagram post this week.

"The good news is I'm responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour.

“Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I'll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney.

"I'm really sad to be missing these shows but I'm feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America.

"Have an amazing time if you're going this month and I'll see you back onstage with the band in November.

"Bonehead. X"

Responding to the news, the official Oasis Twitter/X account offered their support to the guitarist.

"Wishing you all the best with your treatment Bonehead — we'll see you back on stage in South America," read a post.

Previous diagnosis

Bonehead previously revealed in September 2022 that he had been given the all clear after being diagnosed with tonsil cancer five months earlier.

The musician was a founding member of Oasis, which also features second-generation Irish brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Bonehead left the band in 1999 but later teamed up with Liam Gallagher's band Beady Eye in 2013.

He continued to perform with Gallagher as he pursued a solo career following the group's disbandment a year later.

Earlier this year, it was announced Bonehead would join the Gallagher brothers on the Oasis reunion tour, which will ultimately have a combined attendance of more than 2m people.

The tour kicked off in Wales in July and included seven dates across two stints at Wembley, five shows in their hometown of Manchester and two dates at Dublin's Croke Park.

After taking a break for the shows in South Korea, Japan and Australia, Bonehead is set to return to the tour for the final five dates in Argentina, Chile and Brazil in November.