Funeral details announced for three members of O'Connor family found dead at Co. Louth home

THE FUNERAL details have been announced for three members of a family found dead at their Co. Louth home earlier this week.

The bodies of Evan O'Connor, 27, his father Mark, 54, and mother Louise, 56, were found at their home at Drumgowna, Tallanstown on Monday morning.

Robert O'Connor, 31, was charged with the murders of his parents and brother at a special sitting of Drogheda District Court on Tuesday.

He was remanded into custody to appear at the same court via video link on Monday, October 6.

'Care and generosity'

Mark, Louise and Evan O'Connor will repose in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Dundalk from 4-9pm today, Sunday, October 5 and from 2-9pm tomorrow, Monday, October 6.

Their funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday, October 7 at St Patrick's Cathedral in Dundalk, with private cremations to follow.

Before the details were announced, the O'Connor family urged those planning to attend the viewing and funeral to wear odd socks 'in honour of one of Evan's individualistic traits'.

They also urged donations to be made in lieu of flowers to Praxis Care's Hub day service facility in Drogheda and to the Drogheda ABACUS School.

This was to reflect 'Mark and Louise's care and generosity to others and the inspiration to many that Evan had become in his short but full life'.

An online fundraiser in aid of the two organisations has so far raised more than €24,000.

'Legacy'

In a statement earlier this week, the ABACUS School described Mark and Louise as 'founder parents', with Mark being one of the first two children to attend the facility on its first day.

"Both Mark and Louise were instrumental in the setting up of Drogheda ABACAS and many, many families owe them a debt of gratitude," added the statement.

"They campaigned, lobbied and fundraised for the school and youth clubs and will always be remembered for their legacy to ABACAS and to autistic people.

"Evan attended ABACAS for 14 years. He grew up with us.

"There are so many moments to remember, so many stories from school and club we will tell each other, especially over the next few weeks.

"Mark, Louise and Evan will always remain part of the ABACAS Family. May they Rest in Peace."