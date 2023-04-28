Paedophile who raped a child and inflicted ‘horrific’ abuse on other young victims jailed

A PAEDOPHILE who preyed on 24 young victims has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

Gerald Glancy, of Beswick Royds Street, Rochdale, was jailed yesterday at Minshull Street Crown Court, having previously pleaded guilty to rape and sexual activity with young children and entering into sexual communication with a child under the age of 16.

The 85-year-old also pleaded guilty to making 47,000 category A, B and C images of children, taking 200 category C indecent images of children and distribution of two category A indecent images of children.

The offences were carried out between October 24, 2018 and May 22, 2022, the court in Manchester heard.

They were told that Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers first attended Glancy’s home address on Monday, February 15, 2021, where they arrested him on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children.

A search of his property revealed several devices, including four mobile phones, five hard drives, five flash drives and two cameras.

On interview, Glancy, who was in breach of a previous Sexual Harm Prevention Order, admitted the offences.

GMP made a further visit to his home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, “based on intelligence received by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children”, they confirm, which further revealed five unauthorised devices.

The court also heard about the horrific sexual abuse experienced by 24 young victims.

DCI Suzanne Keenaghan, of the Public Protection Governance Unit, said: “Firstly, we would like to commend the bravery of the victims and their families, in providing us with valuable support in this prosecution.

“We know it’s been an extremely harrowing time for them.”

She added: “Glancy is the worst kind of offender and we are pleased that this predator is no longer on the streets and will not be able to hurt children ever again.

“This case serves as a lesson to those who abuse children, in that if you choose to engage in activities of this kind, we will find you and we will lock you up.

“If there is anyone who is aware of the abuse of children, whether this be online or in person, we would urge you to get in touch with Greater Manchester Police. We will believe you and we will thoroughly investigate every claim.

“We can be contacted via 101, through the Live Chat function on our website www.gmp.police.uk or information can be passed through the independent charity – Crimestoppers – anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“If something doesn’t feel right – report it.”