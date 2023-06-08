Paedophile who sexually abused young child jailed

A MAN has been jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of 27 sexual offences relating to a child under the age of 13.

Sean Johnson, of Roundhouse Avenue, Wigan, was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court yesterday afternoon.

He was previously found guilty of 16 counts of sexual activity with a child, six counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of assault of a child under 13 and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The 33-year-old was jailed for 16 years and six months, with a five-year licence.

The court heard that Johnson repeatedly took advantage of the child and would force them to engage in acts with him.

Johnson was also charged with a section 18 wounding in an unrelated case, which he had earlier pleaded guilty to.

In that instance, Johnson attacked a man in a pub in Wigan in July 2022, leaving him with serious and life-changing injuries.

Johnson received 14 years for the sexual offences and a further two-and-a-half for the assault.

Inspector Andy Devine, of GMP’s Wigan division, said: “I firstly want to thank the victims in this case for their bravery throughout the process.

“Sean Johnson’s crimes were truly horrendous and today marks the culmination of a lengthy investigation.”

He added: “I hope that all of those involved can take some comfort in knowing that Johnson is now behind bars and will be locked away for a long time.

“We encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, or knows someone who has, to come forward and speak to the police. We will listen to you and we will investigate. Your safety is our number-one priority.”