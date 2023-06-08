Paedophile who sexually abused young child jailed
News

Paedophile who sexually abused young child jailed

A MAN has been jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of 27 sexual offences relating to a child under the age of 13.

Sean Johnson, of Roundhouse Avenue, Wigan, was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court yesterday afternoon.

He was previously found guilty of 16 counts of sexual activity with a child, six counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of assault of a child under 13 and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The 33-year-old was jailed for 16 years and six months, with a five-year licence.

The court heard that Johnson repeatedly took advantage of the child and would force them to engage in acts with him.

Johnson was also charged with a section 18 wounding in an unrelated case, which he had earlier pleaded guilty to.

In that instance, Johnson attacked a man in a pub in Wigan in July 2022, leaving him with serious and life-changing injuries.

Johnson received 14 years for the sexual offences and a further two-and-a-half for the assault.

Inspector Andy Devine, of GMP’s Wigan division, said: “I firstly want to thank the victims in this case for their bravery throughout the process.

“Sean Johnson’s crimes were truly horrendous and today marks the culmination of a lengthy investigation.”

He added: “I hope that all of those involved can take some comfort in knowing that Johnson is now behind bars and will be locked away for a long time.

“We encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, or knows someone who has, to come forward and speak to the police. We will listen to you and we will investigate. Your safety is our number-one priority.”

See More: Paedophile, Sean Johnson, Wigan

Related

Madeleine McCann prosecutor 100% convinced they have the culprit
News 1 year ago

Madeleine McCann prosecutor 100% convinced they have the culprit

By: Michael Murphy

Popular Dublin priest in his 80s allegedly 'searched for naked boy scouts on Facebook'
News 3 years ago

Popular Dublin priest in his 80s allegedly 'searched for naked boy scouts on Facebook'

By: Jack Beresford

Paedophile Irish ex-priest who raped and abused at least 25 children arrested in Portugal
News 3 years ago

Paedophile Irish ex-priest who raped and abused at least 25 children arrested in Portugal

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Tourism Ireland selects new CEO Designate following ‘rigorous recruitment campaign’
Business 1 day ago

Tourism Ireland selects new CEO Designate following ‘rigorous recruitment campaign’

By: Fiona Audley

Major visitor attraction becomes first in Ireland to win sustainability accreditation
Business 1 day ago

Major visitor attraction becomes first in Ireland to win sustainability accreditation

By: Fiona Audley

Police appeal after mob brawl at train station sees teen hospitalised and man knocked unconscious
News 1 day ago

Police appeal after mob brawl at train station sees teen hospitalised and man knocked unconscious

By: Irish Post

Ireland ‘stands with Ukraine’ branding Russian bombing of major dam a ‘war crime’
News 1 day ago

Ireland ‘stands with Ukraine’ branding Russian bombing of major dam a ‘war crime’

By: Fiona Audley

Dermot O’Leary hosts Soccer Aid 2023 - where Stormzy and Usain Bolt will go head to head
Entertainment 2 days ago

Dermot O’Leary hosts Soccer Aid 2023 - where Stormzy and Usain Bolt will go head to head

By: Fiona Audley