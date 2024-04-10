Pair arrested after man seriously injured in Belfast stabbing incident
A MAN and a woman have been arrested following a report of a stabbing in West Belfast this morning.

Just after 2.45am, police received a report that a man had been stabbed in the St Bernadette's Avenue area.

"When officers arrived at the scene, a man aged in his 20s was found with multiple wounds to his face, body and arms," said Detective Sergeant McAllister of the PSNI.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time."

A 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and police have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact investigators on 101, quoting reference 135 of April 10.

