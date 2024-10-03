Pedestrian dies following collision on Irish road
A MAN has died following a collision with a car on a road in Co. Mayo this week.

The incident happened at around 11pm on October 1 on the N60 at Carrowntober Oughter, Manulla, near Balla.

The pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

They are also seeking any road users with camera footage - including dash-cam - who were traveling in the area at the time of the incident to provide it to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station at 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

