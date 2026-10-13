Pedestrian dies following collision with car in Roscommon

A WOMAN has died after being hit by a car in Roscommon.

The incident happened in Castlerea on October 11.

The pedestrian was struck by a car on the N60 at St Patrick’s Street at around 7.20pm that evening.

The woman, aged in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been taken to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area of St Patrick’s Street, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, between 6.45pm and 7.45pm on Sunday 11th October 2026, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make it available to Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on (094) 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

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