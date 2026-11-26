A WOMAN is in a serious condition in hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle collision in Galway.

A white Volkswagen Caddy van and a black Ford Focus Estate collided on the N6 at Quincentenary Bridge in Galway City shortly after 6.30am yesterday morning (November 25).

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of injuries described as “non-life threatening”.

The driver of the car, a man also aged in his 20s, has been brought to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A woman, aged in her 30s, who was a passenger in the car, is being treated for serious injuries in the same hospital, where her condition is deemed “critical”.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area of the Quincentenary Bridge today, 25th November 2026 between 6:00am and 6:40am are asked to come forward,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

“In addition, Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen a white Volkswagen Caddy and/or a black Ford Focus Estate travelling in Co. Galway before 6:30am that morning.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on (091) 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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