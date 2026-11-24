GARDAÍ have questioned a male juvenile in connection with a fatal hit and run collision between a scrambler motorbike and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, died following the incident at Mercy Park in Mc Dermott Street, Ballina on November 20,

A post mortem has since taken place at Mayo University Hospital, although Gardai have confirmed they will not be releasing the results “for operational reasons”.

“A male juvenile has attended voluntarily at a Garda Station, in the presence of a parent, and has been questioned in relation to this incident,” they added,

“Gardai will in the first instance prepare a file for the National Juvenile Office as required under the Children Act 2001.”

The police force has urged anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Gardaí continue to appeal to any road users or local residents who may have camera footage (including dash-cam and doorbell cameras) of a scrambler motorcycle in Ballina, Co. Mayo on the evening of Friday 20th November 2026 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

"In addition, any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Mercy Park (locally known as Parkside), Mc Dermott Street, Ballina, Co. Mayo between 9pm and 9.30pm on Friday 20th November 2026 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on (096) 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," they add.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.