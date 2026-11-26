A MAN has died after being involved in a collision in Co. Longford in the early hours of this morning.

Two cars collided on the N4 at Ballynagoshen in Edgeworthstown shortly after midnight today.

A driver, aged in his 40s, who was the only person in one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The man driving the other car, who is aged in 20s, was taken to the Midlands Hospital Tullamore for treatment of serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were on the N4 in the area between 11.45pm and 12.15am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," they add.

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