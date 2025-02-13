Pensioner dies after house fire in Co. Antrim
News

Pensioner dies after house fire in Co. Antrim

A MAN in his 80s has died following a house fire in Co. Antrim.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze in the Oakglen area at around 3.51am on February 11.

“Firefighters were called to reports of a fire on the first floor of a residential property,” a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said.

“Two fire appliances from Antrim Fire Station and one fire appliance from Ballymena Fire Station attended the incident.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and one jet to extinguish the fire,” they confirmed.

The NIFRS confirmed that they “rescued a man from the house who sadly passed away”.

“Firefighters left the scene at 5.40am and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental at this time,” they added.

“The thoughts and sympathies of NIFRS are with the loved ones of the man who died.”

In a statement a PSNI spokesperson confirmed the man was aged in his 80s.

