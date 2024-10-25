Percy French remembered in Formby this weekend
Percy French remembered in Formby this weekend

The Solstice Choir from Roscommon

William Percy French was born in Cloonyquin House between Tulsk towards Elphin in Co. Roscommon on May 1, 1854. The extraordinary songwriter, painter, poet, raconteur loved the land of Ireland, the people of Ireland. His songs have become, in many ways, snapshots of Old Ireland. He wrote of the loves, the laments, the tribulations of the ordinary people of the country.

He is probably best remembered for The Mountains of Mourne.

Percy died in Formby on January  24th 1920. He was visiting his cousin, and is buried in the graveyard of St. Luke's Church.

The Solstice Choir from Percy's home county of Roscommon are visiting Liverpool as part of Liverpool Irish Festival and are performing two concerts in Formby on Saturday October 26th from 1.30 and then at the catholic church of Our Lady of Compassion  in the town of Formby .Gerry Molumby will be there to read some of Percy's comic poetry and prose  and capture some pictures for the Irish Post.

On Sunday Solstice Choir will be taking part in the Liverpool Irish Famine Walk and concert at the city's also named St. Luke's Church.

For more details of the Sunday event see http://www.LiverpoolIrishFestival.com

Gerry Molumby as Percy French

