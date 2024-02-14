Pet poodle hit by scrambler in ‘terrifying incident’ in country park

POLICE are investigating after a dog was seriously injured after being hit by a scrambler in a country park.

PSNI officers in Derry have appealed for witnesses after the pet dog was hit while being walked in Creggan Country park yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3pm when a man was walking along the pathway with his pet poodle, towards Forest Park.

Police confirm a blue-coloured scrambler was being driven at speed when it struck the dog.

The driver, reported to be carrying a passenger, drove on before stopping at the end of the pathway and then making off towards Forest Park.

Members of the public came to the aid of the man and his pet, which is receiving treatment for its injuries.

“This was a terrifying incident, and the owner is incredibly upset at what happened,” Constable White, of the Foyleside and Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team, said

“The dog, called Maud, is a much loved family pet, which has been badly injured and requires extensive treatment, including surgery, for serious injuries,” they added.

“We're keen to hear from the members of the public who helped the man and dog yesterday.

"We're also asking anyone who may have been in the Park and captured footage of the scrambler and where it went after making off to get in touch with us."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1155 of 13/02/24.

Constable White further warned of the dangers of using scramblers at speed.

"When these machines are being driven at speed, creating a nuisance in built-up areas, close to people and homes, this is dangerous and reckless," they said.

"Not only is there the impact on people's lives in the community, but there are also serious safety concerns.

"Some scramblers do not comply with Construction and Use Regulations and Vehicle Safety Standards and therefore are restricted to “off-road” use only.

“This does not mean that they can be driven anywhere off-road,” they explained.

“These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission and should not be driven on pavements, roads, public property or parks.

“To anyone thinking about buying these vehicles, in particular parents for their children, we urge them to first think about where it is going to be used and the legalities surrounding its’ use."