Petrol bomb attacks could be linked to feuding rival drugs gangs

DETECTIVES investigating two petrol bomb attacks in Co. Down last night believe they could be linked to feuding rival drugs gangs.

Two separate incidents happened just before midnight last night, the PSNI confirmed today.

The first saw a petrol bomb thrown through the window of a property in the Bristol Park area of Newtownards at around 11.10pm.

Those who were in the building escaped uninjured.

The second attack happened at 11.45pm in the Weavers Grange area, where a petrol bomb was thrown at a parked car, completely destroying the vehicle.

The fire was extinguished by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Shivers confirmed: “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are investigating a potential link between these incidents and the ongoing feud between rival drug gangs across Ards and North Down.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2460 22/05/23.

"Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

