Plans submitted for Guinness Quarter at historic St James' Gate

BALLYMORE HAS today submitted planning permission to Dublin City Council to regenerate and open the gates of the historic St. James’s Gate site to become the ‘Guinness Quarter’ – a world class, modern, and dynamic urban neighbourhood in Dublin 8.

Ballymore, in close collaboration with Diageo, has developed a masterplan for St. James’s Gate that brings this vision to life by creating a union of residential living, community, entrepreneurship, creativity, sustainability, commerce, culture and public space, while retaining the site’s built heritage.

The plan has been shaped and designed by taking its direction from the fabric, heights and massing of the existing brewery site and its environs.

The features of the plan include a network of fixed and flexible inside and outside spaces for culture and community, two acres of landscaped public spaces and a vibrant food hall that will be a landmark destination for people to taste and experience the best of original, national and international cuisine.

The project will have commercial workspaces designed to cater for a mix of large, medium and small enterprises, as well as 336 homes with a mix of one, two and three bed apartments which will be available buy, rent and some being allocated as social housing.

Sean Mulryan, Group Chairman and Chief Executive of Ballymore, said:

“This is modern, sensitive and highly sustainable urban design at its best and Ballymore is honoured to be a custodian of the site’s heritage, while adding the next layer of history and legacy to this important area of Dublin.

“By balancing new and carefully considered interventions with heritage buildings, which are being repurposed and given a new lease of life, our vision is that St. James’s Gate will be among the finest examples of sustainable urban development, protecting the cultural, community, social, and industrial legacy of this part of Dublin 8 and the Liberties. It will be a development that everyone in Dublin will be proud of and enjoy."

Barry O’Sullivan, Managing Director, Diageo Ireland said:

“The history and heritage of Guinness and St. James’s Gate for Dublin and the local community is hugely important. It is a unique and special place. The plan that has been created respects this historic community while also transforming it into one of the most dynamic neighbourhoods in Europe.

“This allows us to continue our centuries old brewing operations in Dublin 8 while also developing the area into a truly modern place to live, work and play. We have engaged extensively with the local community to develop this plan and look forward to further conversation as we take the next step on the journey towards creating the Guinness Quarter.”

This vision for the Guinness Quarter has been strongly influenced by extensive engagement with the local community since 2017, including over 120 local community groups, public representatives, local businesses, and many others.