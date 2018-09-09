Police in England growing concerned for missing man Sean McConnell

POLICE in England have appealed to the public for help to find Sean McConnell, who has been missing since Friday night.

Officers from Staffordshire Police are concerned for the safety and well-being of Mr McConnell, 36, from the Middleport area of Stoke-on-Trent.

He was reported missing at around 8.30pm on Friday, September 7.

He is described as white, approximately 5' 9" tall, of medium build, with short dark hair and blue eyes.

If you’ve seen Mr McConnell or know of his whereabouts, please call Staffordshire Police urgently on 101 quoting incident 861 of September 7.