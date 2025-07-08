Search for man missing for over a year stood down after body discovered

THE search for a Galway man who was last seen in 2024 has been stood down following the discovery of a body.

Ray Hosty was last seen in the Headford area of the county on April 1, 2024.

The 55-year-old was first reported missing on April 5, 2024.

That missing person’s appeal prompted a large Garda search, which was supported by Mr Hosty’s family and friends.

Further appeals were made during his disappearance.

This week Gardaí confirmed their search had been stood down after thw discovery of a body.

“Following the discovery of human remains, the missing person appeal for 55-year-old Ray Hosty, who was reported missing from Headford, County Galway, on Monday, April 1, 2024, has been stood down,” they said.

“No further action is required,” they added.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.”