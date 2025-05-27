Remains found on farmland identified as missing Michael Gaine

HUMAN remains found on a farm in Co. Kerry have been confirmed to be those of missing Michael Gaine.

The 56-year-old farmer was reported missing from his home near Kenmare in Co. Kerry on Friday, March 21, having last been seen in the town the previous day.

On April 29, gardaí reclassified the case as a homicide investigation and resumed search operations on lands at Carrig East in Kenmare, where a crime scene was declared.

On May 17 a preliminary examination of the scene uncovered human remains.

Since then, the area has been searched by specialist teams, including members of the Garda (Irish police) Technical Bureau, assisted by local garda search teams and the Irish Defence Forces.

A man in his 50s, who was arrested last Sunday on suspicion of Mr Gaine's murder, was later released without charge.

He has denied any involvement in the farmer's disappearance.

On May 25 gardaí confirmed the identification of Mr Gaine's remains in a statement.

"Human remains found at farmland at Carrig East, Kenmare have been identified as being the remains of Michael Gaine,” they said.

"Gardaí continue to appeal to the public for assistance in this investigation,” they added.

"The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána."