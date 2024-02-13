Police 'enquiries ongoing' after Jewish man alleges comedian Paul Currie ‘hounded him out' of gig

A JEWISH audience member who attended a comedy gig by Belfast’s Paul Currie claims he was ‘hounded out’ of the theatre following a pro-Palestine routine.

Liahav Eitan was at the gig at the Soho Theatre in London on February 10.

He claims he was told to leave the gig by Currie after he "refused to applaud a Palestine flag", the Daily Mail reports.

Mr Eitan said the incident, which allegedly happened at the end of Currie’s gig, left him “afraid” that other audience members might turn against him and his friends.

“We just wanted to get out of there,” he told the Daily Mail.

Mr Eitan has since reported the alleged incident to the theatre and the Metropolitan Police.

Currie, who hails from Newtownabbey, has yet to respond to the claims, although the Metropolitan Police has confirmed to the Irish Post that it has received a complaint about the incident.

“We are aware of the incident that took place at the Soho Theatre on Saturday evening,” a Met Police spokesperson told us.

“We understand why it was upsetting for those involved and we note the venue has issued a statement confirming they are looking into what took place.”

They added: "A report was submitted to police on Monday [February 12] and enquiries are ongoing.”

Soho Theatre has apologised over the “incident”, issuing a public statement confirming that the theatre is “a welcoming and inclusive place for all”.

“We are sorry and saddened by an incident that took place at our venue at the end of a performance of Paul Currie: Shtoom on Saturday, February 10 which has caused upset and hurt to members of audience attending and others,” they said.

“We take this very seriously and are looking into the detail of what happened as thoroughly, as sensitively, and as quickly as we can.”

They added: "It is important to us that Soho Theatre is a welcoming and inclusive place for all.”

The Irish Post has contacted Paul Currie for comment.