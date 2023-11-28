Police ‘increasingly concerned’ as search for missing Belfast man continues

CONCERN if growing for the welfare of a man who has been missing from his home in Northern Ireland for more than two weeks.

Aaron McKinney was last seen in the Glen Road area of Belfast on Sunday, November 12.

PSNI officers have confirmed that they are “becoming increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

The 32-year-old, who is from Dunmurry, is a father-of-two and a popular figure in his local community, where he plays football with St Luke's Football Club.

The club supported a group search of the Colin Glen Forest Park, led by the local community, which took place yesterday afternoon.

PSNI believe Aaron may have travelled to Dundalk in southern Ireland although he lives in Belfast.

Police have issued a photo of Aaron wearing an Ireland rugby shirt, which shows him with brown hair and a brown beard.

They have urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

"If you have seen Aaron, please contact Police on 101 quoting serial number 391 of 24/11/23,” they state.