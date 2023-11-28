Police ‘increasingly concerned’ as search for missing Belfast man continues
News

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ as search for missing Belfast man continues

Aaron McKinney was last seen on November 12

CONCERN if growing for the welfare of a man who has been missing from his home in Northern Ireland for more than two weeks.

Aaron McKinney was last seen in the Glen Road area of Belfast on Sunday, November 12.

PSNI officers have confirmed that they are “becoming increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

The 32-year-old, who is from Dunmurry, is a father-of-two and a popular figure in his local community, where he plays football with St Luke's Football Club.

The club supported a group search of the Colin Glen Forest Park, led by the local community, which took place yesterday afternoon.

Aaron McKinney was last seen on November 12 (Pic: PSNI)

PSNI believe Aaron may have travelled to Dundalk in southern Ireland although he lives in Belfast.

Police have issued a photo of Aaron wearing an Ireland rugby shirt, which shows him with brown hair and a brown beard.

They have urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

"If you have seen Aaron, please contact Police on 101 quoting serial number 391 of 24/11/23,” they state.

See More: Aaron McKinney, Belfast, Missing

Related

Pedestrian killed in horror collision with lorry on Irish road
News 1 hour ago

Pedestrian killed in horror collision with lorry on Irish road

By: Irish Post

‘Bravery’ of victims commended as childminder’s husband jailed for abusing children
News 2 hours ago

‘Bravery’ of victims commended as childminder’s husband jailed for abusing children

By: Fiona Audley

Fire service will no longer send immediate response to automatic alarms at businesses
News 3 hours ago

Fire service will no longer send immediate response to automatic alarms at businesses

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man who considered himself a 'master' jewellery thief is jailed for more than 12 years
News 1 day ago

Man who considered himself a 'master' jewellery thief is jailed for more than 12 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid after former England and Barcelona manager Terry Venables passes away
News 1 day ago

Tributes paid after former England and Barcelona manager Terry Venables passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man extradited from Northern Ireland over charges including human trafficking
News 2 days ago

Man extradited from Northern Ireland over charges including human trafficking

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish pub's tear-jerking Christmas ad dubbed 'better than John Lewis' as it goes viral
News 2 days ago

Irish pub's tear-jerking Christmas ad dubbed 'better than John Lewis' as it goes viral

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tanaisté welcomes release of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand under ceasefire deal
News 2 days ago

Tanaisté welcomes release of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand under ceasefire deal

By: Gerard Donaghy