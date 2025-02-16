Man jailed for possession of explosive materials and indecent images of children

A MAN caught with chemicals that could have been used to manufacture homemade explosives as well as being in possession of hundreds of indecent images of children has been jailed.

Ryan O'Donnell, 37, stored the substances, including potassium nitrate, nitrogen and sulphur, at his Edinburgh home.

On Wednesday, O'Donnell was sentenced at the city's High Court to 44 months in prison.

He had previously pleaded guilty to offences connected to homemade explosives and also admitted possessing almost 1,500 indecent images of children.

"The substances O'Donnell possessed were dangerous and could have caused serious harm if they had been used," said Detective Sergeant Jordan Sharp from Police Scotland.

"The unlicenced manufacturing of homemade explosives is illegal, irrespective of the intention, and places the public at risk.

"He will also face the consequences of his actions for possessing indecent images of children.

"Sexual exploitation is despicable, and we remain committed to protecting children."

Rocket diagram

The court heard how police officers discovered the items following a search of O'Donnell's Dumbiedykes flat and Loanhead garage in April 2024.

Altogether, 1.7kg of homemade low explosive substances were found.

A rocket diagram plan was discovered alongside notebooks which contained handwritten instructions that would allow an individual to prepare viable, high explosive substances.

Details on how to make a homemade firework were also found alongside a Kinder egg containing a low explosive substance.

During the searches, police also recovered three computer tablets that were later found to contain 1,492 indecent images of children between the ages of six and 14.

"The substances that Ryan O'Donnell had in his possession could have been used to manufacture improvised explosive devices," said Moira Orr from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

"They would have had the potential to cause significant harm to individuals and damage to property if used for criminal purposes.

"This case also demonstrates our commitment to prosecuting sexual offenders, using every tool at our disposal to secure justice.

"We have a duty to keep the people of Scotland safe from harm and working with police, government and other agencies, we are committed to ensuring that those involved in this type of offending are brought to justice."

O'Donnell will be supervised by the authorities for 12 months following his release from custody.

He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years.