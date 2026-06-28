Police name man who died in Co. Antrim collision

A MAN who died in a road traffic collision in Co. Antrim on Friday has been named by police as Matthew McIlroy.

The 31-year-old passed away following a single-vehicle collision in Ballyclare.

"Police received a report at around 6.45pm on Friday of a black Audi A5 car which had crashed and overturned in the Green Road area," read a statement from the PSNI.

"Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended, however, sadly the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation — including camera footage — is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1619 of June 26.

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