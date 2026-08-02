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'Terrifying ordeal': Arrest after employee stabbed during off-licence robbery in Co. Antrim
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'Terrifying ordeal': Arrest after employee stabbed during off-licence robbery in Co. Antrim

A MAN has been arrested after an off-licence employee was beaten and stabbed during a reported armed robbery in Co. Antrim. 

A second member of staff had a weapon held to her throat during the incident in Carrickfergus, while a police officer was punched while trying to detain the man. 

Police have now appealed for information about the incident, which occurred on Friday evening. 

"At 8.10pm, we received a report that a man had entered the store a short time before, grabbed a female member of staff from behind and held a pointed item to her throat while demanding cash," said Detective Inspector Gallagher of the PSNI. 

"She was forced into the back of the store, where her male colleague was working.  

"The two were made to obtain cash for the man, who began punching and kicking the male member of staff.   

"He was also stabbed in the side with the pointed item, later found to be a screwdriver.  

"The two staff members were able to escape while the man was distracted."

'Terrifying ordeal'

DI Gallagher added that police arrived on the scene and a foot chase ensued after they spotted a man nearby who fitted the description of the suspect. 

"When officers caught up with the man, a struggle followed during which an officer was punched, before the man was detained," he said. 

"The 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of offences including robbery, two counts of assault on police, aggravated burglary, two counts of common assault and false imprisonment.

"He remains in custody at this time.

"Our detectives will now take this investigation forward, but this was great work by the response officers who found the suspect so quickly.  

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the off-licence staff, who showed great presence of mind in being able to escape from the store.  

"We're relieved that, although shaken by their experience, neither sustained serious injury."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1566 of July 31. 

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See More: Antrim

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