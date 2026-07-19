Police name young man who died in Co. Antrim collision

POLICE have named a young man who died in a road-traffic collision in Co. Antrim as 26-year-old Jamie Fleming from the Ballyclare area.

Mr Fleming passed away following a two-vehicle collision in the Doagh area on Friday.

"Police received a report at around 1.40pm of a collision involving a blue Yamaha motorcycle and a blue Skoda Enyaq in the Ballymena Road area of Doagh at the junction of Deer Park Road," said Detective Inspector Stewart of the PSNI.

"Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, however, sadly the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Ballymena Road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened."

In a statement on social media, Mr Fleming's former school paid tribute to him, saying he would be 'remembered fondly by many'.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of our former pupil, Jamie Fleming, following a road traffic accident in Doagh earlier today," said the post from Ballyclare Secondary School.

"Jamie will be remembered fondly by many within our school community, and our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with his family, friends and all who knew and loved him at this difficult time."

Ballyclare High School, where Mr Fleming's father serves as a governor, also offered their condolences.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the tragic passing of Jamie, the son of our Governor, Mr Alan Fleming," wrote the school.

"On behalf of our entire school community, we extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Alan and the entire Fleming family at this incredibly difficult time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

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