Police name man who died one month after Co. Tyrone collision

A MAN has died one month after being involved in a road traffic collision in Co. Tyrone.

The collision, involving a car and a van, occurred shortly before 8.40pm on Sunday, December 22 in the Drumnakilly Road area of Omagh.

Two men were taken to the hospital for treatment, however, police confirmed on Tuesday that one of the men has since sadly passed away.

He has been named by police as 56-year-old Sean McGaughey from the Omagh area.

"Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and two men were taken to hospital for treatment," said Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI.

"Very sadly Mr McGaughey, who was the driver of the van, later died in hospital from his injuries."

An investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

Anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the incident and captured camera footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting reference number 1390 of December 22, 2024.