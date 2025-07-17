Man who conned 10 people with investment scam sentenced

A MAN who conned 10 people in an investment scam has been sentenced.

Ryan O’Kane, from Tamlaght Road in Omagh, pleaded guilty to 24 counts of fraud and was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court on July 16.

The court heard that the offences occurred in 2018 when his victims, who were based in Northern Ireland and in the Republic, invested a lump sum of money, ranging from £1000 upwards, into a company claiming to be on the global market in algorithm software.

Each of them was guaranteed on a return of their initial investment and any profits, if earned at the end of 12-months, however, Mr O’Kane failed to repay the investments.

A police investigation was launched and all 10 victims were repaid prior to this week’s sentencing.

“Fraud is a crime which has a huge emotional impact on its victims,” Detective Inspector Winters said.

“O’Kane targeted the life-savings of innocent people, and acted with no thought for the long-lasting trauma he caused through his deception. His only concern was to line his own pockets.”

He added: "This sentence should send a clear message to those involved in scamming hard-working people, that they will be vigorously pursued and brought before the courts to face the consequences of their actions."

O’Kane, 51, received a sentence of 20-months suspended for two-and-a-half years,