Man dies after vehicle arson in Co. Tyrone

A MAN has died following a vehicle fire in Co. Tyrone, with the PSNI saying it is treating the incident as arson.

Detectives say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death, which occurred at around 2pm on Saturday in Omagh.

They have appealed for anyone who may have been in the area and noticed anything suspicious to contact them.

"Just before 2.05pm, we received a report from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service that a vehicle — a silver Mitsubishi Lancer GS2 — was on fire in the Rylagh Road area of the town," said Detective Inspector Keon of the PSNI.

"As fire officers extinguished the blaze, they discovered that, tragically, a person had died as a result of the fire.

"We are treating this fire as arson, and our enquiries as to how the person came to be beside the vehicle are ongoing.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area between midday and 2.15pm yesterday, who may have noticed anything suspicious, to contact us."

Police particularly want to hear from anyone who has camera footage and would also like to hear from anyone who may have noticed the vehicle in question.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 928 of August 2.