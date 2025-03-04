Police officers left ‘distressed and badly shaken’ after patrol car rammed twice in ‘appalling’ incident
News

Police officers left ‘distressed and badly shaken’ after patrol car rammed twice in ‘appalling’ incident

TWO police officers were left ‘badly shaken’ after their patrol was rammed twice in an incident in Derry this morning.

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses to come forward after the driver of a blue BMW fled the scene.

Damage to the PSNI patrol car has seen it taken off the road

Officers were on patrol in the Creevagh Heights area at around 11.25am when the BMW driver reversed out of a driveway at speed, hitting the side of their car.

The BMW drove forward before reversing and ramming the police vehicle a second time, the PSNI has confirmed today.

While fleeing the scene, the BMW driver almost struck a female pedestrian, the force added.

"This was an appalling incident in which the offending vehicle was used as a weapon against our officers,” Inspector Gahan, from the PSNI’s Foyleside and Moor Neighbourhood Team, said today.

“This was a frightening and distressing experience for our colleagues, both of whom have been left badly shaken and, as a precaution, they will not be continuing with their shifts today,” he added.

“It’s completely unacceptable they were targeted in this way.”

The police vehicle was damaged in the incident and will be off the road for repairs, the PSNI has further confirmed.

Inspector Gahan has appealed to anyone with information about who owns the BMW or who can identify the driver, to get in touch.

“As enquiries continue, I appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information on the whereabouts of the driver, or the vehicle, which is likely to have sustained damage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 518 of 04/03/25,” he said.

See More: Derry

Related

Man due in court following discovery of suspicious bag in Co. Derry
News 1 week ago

Man due in court following discovery of suspicious bag in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man hospitalised following suspected hit-and-run in Derry
News 1 week ago

Man hospitalised following suspected hit-and-run in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Seven police officers injured in separate incidents
News 1 week ago

Seven police officers injured in separate incidents

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Cannabis, cocaine and ketamine worth £6.5m found hidden in food packaging
News 7 hours ago

Cannabis, cocaine and ketamine worth £6.5m found hidden in food packaging

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for witnesses after two men targeted in violent attack
News 8 hours ago

Appeal for witnesses after two men targeted in violent attack

By: Fiona Audley

‘She will be greatly missed’: Family pays tribute after woman found dead
News 9 hours ago

‘She will be greatly missed’: Family pays tribute after woman found dead

By: Fiona Audley

Man and woman arrested in connection with Tyrone murder investigation
News 9 hours ago

Man and woman arrested in connection with Tyrone murder investigation

By: Fiona Audley

Urgent appeal over Kildare teen missing for nearly two weeks
News 10 hours ago

Urgent appeal over Kildare teen missing for nearly two weeks

By: Fiona Audley

The Killarneys, O'Hares, Chambers and more in concert March 15th in Harrow
Entertainment 23 hours ago

The Killarneys, O'Hares, Chambers and more in concert March 15th in Harrow

By: Grainne Conroy